Don't be intimidated by your plants; the right light and water can make growing them easy

I sank further down in my chair as the interview with Christy Musgrave continued.

Yes, I admitted, I give my plants tap water. Yes, I have some languishing in a north window. And yes, there was a banana peel floating in some water on my counter, supposedly to add potassium for my indoor plants.

"Yuck," says Musgrave, owner of the Plant House. The brick and mortar store near 72nd and Dodge Streets has closed but she and her son, Dustin Sudduth, continue to be very busy, especially working with commercial businesses.

Musgrave knows quite a bit about basic orchid growing, hence the reason for our interview. But she’s also an expert in houseplants.

I had a lot to learn.

Musgrave says it’s actually very simple, be it a common houseplant or an orchid. Give them what they need: the right amount of light and good water. Before you buy a plant, take inventory and consider what you’re willing to do to help that plant flourish.

“If you have a child and you don’t feed it right or don’t feed it at all, the kid isn’t going to grow,” she says. “Many parents, pet and plant owners, assume if they are comfortable, their animals and plants are comfortable. This often is not the case.”