Ducey: 'The houseplant lifestyle' has become cool during the COVID pandemic

“They are amazing,” Osten says.

They also cost $100 or more, which is why I’ll probably never own one. But plenty of people are willing to pay for what can be a temperamental newcomer.

The plants originated in places such as Thailand and Costa Rica. They’re grown in Florida and then shipped to the cold Midwest. So it can take a while to discover a draft-free area with perfect light and just the right amount of water.

“When they do get established, they are very cool and can grow for a long time,” Osten says.

Also widely popular is the “White Wizard,” which Osten calls the brother to the “Pink Princess.” It’s glossy green and stark white and has all the variations of its sister.

Is it any wonder we can’t resist?

Osten says the houseplant landscape has drastically changed from a year or two ago, when everyone wanted a fiddle leaf fig. Monsteras then followed in popularity, especially a speckled variety named “Thai Constellation.’’

“That kind of pioneered this whole houseplant craze,” Osten says. “You get into rare plants with this plant. Once you go down that rabbit hole, you find out about all these other ones.”