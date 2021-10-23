Elkhorn couple cooked up a cozy family home in a one-room schoolhouse

Summer Miller and Steve Widhalm have had many, many discussions about how they’re outgrowing their 1,200-square-foot home.

Then they think about how Steve proposed on the swing set a month after they bought the one-room schoolhouse near Elkhorn, and how a year later, they were married in the yard.

They remember the white oak their kids planted for Steve for Father’s Day and the two hydrangea trees that flank the front door that Summer received for her birthday. And how the house and its two acres of land is the perfect compromise for a country-loving guy and a city girl who adores old houses.

“We have a lot of history in this place,” Summer said. “I also think once you have renovated every inch of a house, it’s imprinted on your heart a bit.”

Their home was the last functioning one-room schoolhouse in Douglas County before it closed in May of 2000 and was sold at auction. Summer and Steve bought it in 2005.

The schoolhouse still has the bell on top, the original chalkboard on one wall and the school water fountain.