For Omaha couple, growing family meant growing renovations, too

The third floor had been unusable, blocked off into three small rooms with a non-functioning bathroom. They opened up the ceiling, exposing some of the beams, added lots of built-ins, cupboards and drawers and laundry space.

“Each boy has their own area, even though we opened it up and made it more bright and cheery than it originally was,” Colette says. “They each have a niche with a window seat, built-in shelving and a night light.”

And of course, mom and dad needed an oasis — and break — from all the madness of a big family. By stealing a few feet from other rooms they were able to expand their bathroom. Their closet has five windows, so they added a big bench to enjoy some peace.

Quinn says it feels like it’s almost a hotel getaway.

“It turned out really beautiful,” Colette says.

Colette, an engineer like her husband, provides all the finishing touches. She painted a mural in the youngest boy’s room, added a hand-striped pattern in the second floor hallway and did a design on the walls of the entry that everyone agrees looks like wallpaper. Mission accomplished, Colette says.

Adding that personal touch is the sweet part of their projects, hence the name @sugaredliving for her Instagram handle.