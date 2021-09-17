Get off I-80, and find a new appreciation for Nebraska

For most travelers, Nebraska is a place you visit on your way to someplace else, and the straight shot Interstate 80 takes you through the state is the “Nebraska nice” way of helping road trippers reach that alternative destination as quickly as possible.
As outdoor enthusiasts living in Omaha, my wife, Jennie, and I often head west on interstate routes, never straying for highway until we’re a couple hundred miles into Colorado, veering in pursuit of the grandeur of the Rockies.
But now we have a toddler, Sylvan. And while he’s logged some serious miles for a 19-month-old on excursions to several of Utah and Colorado’s national parks, many of those miles in the car have been memorable for the wrong reasons.
This time, we wanted more simple travel and to make good on visiting a few of the Nebraska places we’ve talked about in the past, but passed over in favor of high peaks, slot canyons and known adventure.
Our only rule for travel was to avoid I-80 to see the part of the state that has roughly 25% of the land and 5% of the people, including four of the 10 smallest counties by population in the United States — the Sandhills. We eventually reached a bit beyond them into the furthest northwest corner of the state to also explore the Nebraska badlands.
By the end of the journey, Jennie, Sylvan and I floated Nebraska’s most scenic river, saw its biggest waterfall, biked a picturesque path and hiked one of the nation’s most unique trails. We returned with a corrected appreciation of Nebraska nature, and while not disappointed, we were also surprised by the lack of tourism vultures in the habitat.
First Stop — Valentine
Even though Jennie and I are both nearly lifelong Nebraska residents, neither of us had experienced the most native outdoor pastime — floating the Niobrara, a national scenic river. We weren’t sure how this would go with Sylvan, via innertube, but a quick call to one of several local outfitters assured us that floating with youngsters is doable. At the outfitter’s recommendation, we opted for the shortest of the available options — a four-mile stretch of the river that was an estimated four-hour experience.
In the Niobrara River Valley, the Sandhills collide with the forested, high-bluffed, sandstone riverbanks. The shallow, spring-fed (by the Ogallala Aquifer) river is knee- to waist-deep in most areas, easy to touch its rocky bottom nearly everywhere. Hopping off the tube to reposition it in the current and away from its branchy banks is part of the process of getting down it.
It is a slow-moving waterway that winds gently past the sandbars beneath it, and the contrast of bright blue sky, dark green forest and light brown bluffs above it is striking. Picturesque views unfold with each turn, and while it is an active place during the summer, other floaters never came into view while on the water.
About halfway through our trip, the sound of fast-flowing water resounded through the forest to the south. With our packed lunch trailing us in a cooler placed in a rectangular tube, we stopped at Smith Falls State Park, a great location to let Sylvan stretch his legs by running the boardwalk leading to the state’s tallest waterfall. Its 63-foot falling cascade thumps the rocks at its base, spritzing the awaiting sun-bleached visitors below with its delightfully cold mist.
At the picnic tables conveniently located just feet from the riverbank, we ate our BLT salads, fruit and granola bars. Now rested and reenergized for the second half of the voyage, we reapplied sunscreen — a must with the sun’s reflection off the water — and drifted the final two miles. Now better adjusted to the flow of the river and how to stay positioned in the swiftest part of the current, the last half goes much smoother than the first. Sylvan also settled into the river’s rhythm. He slept for all but the last few minutes of a well-spent afternoon on the water.
Day 2 in Valentine: The Cowboy Trail
Much of the route we drove to Valentine is also passable via the Cowboy Trail, a 192-mile paved and crushed stone bike path beginning in Norfolk with a big finish in Valentine. The converted railroad line’s western terminus in Valentine is highlighted by a historic bridge that stretches a quarter-mile, 148 feet above the Niobrara.
Eventually, the trail is planned to connect from Valentine to Chadron, reaching a total of 321 miles, which would make it one of the largest rail-to-trail conversions in the U.S.
The bridge in Valentine, its peak attraction, is accessible to bikers of all abilities, within three miles of the unmarked trailhead parking lot in town. Most sections of the trail are fairly level, but it is not without a few moderate climbs. Any effort required is worth enduring to reach a contender for the best landscape views in the entire state. The trail that starts in town is paved but quickly transitions to crushed stone, which can make for loose traction on dry days, but it is doable with a hybrid bike.
If you don’t want to haul your bike to Valentine, there is a public bike rental program, however, the town lacks a bike shop, and “puncture vine” is abundant in the Sandhills, so bringing spare tire tubes, a portable pump and patch kit is strongly recommended, even on short trips.
Day 3 – Toadstool Geologic Park via the Bison Trail
The accommodations and services are sparse west of Valentine, and the reward for going 192 miles without them on Highway 20 along Nebraska’s Bridges to Buttes Nebraska Scenic Byway is one of the finest stretches of two-lane highway in the entire Midwest.
Traversing the entire Sandhills region, winding through undulating berms, and subtly gaining elevation through the high plains, we graduate to more mountainous-looking terrain when we reach the Pine Ridge buttes near Crawford, a town with an elevation of nearly 3,700 feet (Omaha’s is just shy of 1,100).
Continuing northwest to Toadstool Geologic Park, we pass through the most-empty reaches of Nebraska and enter into the Oglala National Grasslands –prairie as untouched today as it was to the first non-indigenous people who crossed it.
One of the most little-known and highly ranked hiking trails in the country, the Bison Trail, begins at the Hudson Meng Education and Research Center, where a welcoming committee of free-range cattle greeted us. The research center is the site of a mysterious fossilized bone bed for hundreds of buffalo that perished from a single event over a thousand years ago — possibly trapped by a prairie fire.
Due to COVID-19, the bone bed is currently closed and not viewable to the public, but the hiking trail is still accessible.
The 6-mile, out-and-back hike starts in a sea of mixed-grass prairie that sways and whips with the mood of a wind that started blowing thousands of years ago and will continue uninterrupted for thousands more. The deep green high plains slope into a clay canyon.
Before descending into it, we watch two pronghorns bound gracefully through it in the distance, angling up the steep wall and out into the grasslands we just crossed. We were a bit less confident and took a more cautious approach, keeping both keep traction and slow gravity moving down the exposed packed earth.
After reaching the bottom, it’s immediately apparent the second leg of the hike will have no semblance to the first wide-open, exposed and lush green mile-and-a-half. Tighter quarters follow, and the trail transitions to a dry creek bed that channels through the Nebraska badlands and finishes at Toadstool, where you can tack on an additional mile via an interpretive trail. With a natural history that dates as far back as 30 million years, the interpretive trail is lined with strange rock formations shaped by wind and water.
The views from the tops of the park’s mounds span over 100 miles in every direction you look, almost completely unimpeded by power lines, cell phone towers or manmade structures of any kind. While there are far grander, immediately lovable and overwhelming places in nature to see, it’s the absence of these features that allows for a deeper connection to this land.
“Anybody can love the mountains, but it takes a soul to love the prairie.” — Willa Cather
Worth Knowing: While of any of the places we visited, Valentine was by far the most tourism conscious, offering a good range of hotel and lodging options for travelers on different budgets, it was a difficult town to find a breakfast not served through a drive-thru window. That was until we stopped at the quaint Valentine Visitor Center.
In addition to getting good directions for how to access the Cowboy Trail, the friendly staff member let us in on a place for breakfast Google would never lead us to — the Sale Barn, where Patty and team have been serving up a good breakfast for years in a cafeteria format. The Sale Barn was the first indoor dining experience our family enjoyed since the start of the pandemic.
My plate-sized, fluffy blueberry pancake with a side of bacon, hash browns and scrambled eggs were delicious. Also heightening the dining experience was the auctioneer’s speedy cadence playing over the public address, making every bite a little more exciting.
