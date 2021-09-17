Get off I-80, and find a new appreciation for Nebraska

For most travelers, Nebraska is a place you visit on your way to someplace else, and the straight shot Interstate 80 takes you through the state is the “Nebraska nice” way of helping road trippers reach that alternative destination as quickly as possible.

As outdoor enthusiasts living in Omaha, my wife, Jennie, and I often head west on interstate routes, never straying for highway until we’re a couple hundred miles into Colorado, veering in pursuit of the grandeur of the Rockies.

But now we have a toddler, Sylvan. And while he’s logged some serious miles for a 19-month-old on excursions to several of Utah and Colorado’s national parks, many of those miles in the car have been memorable for the wrong reasons.

This time, we wanted more simple travel and to make good on visiting a few of the Nebraska places we’ve talked about in the past, but passed over in favor of high peaks, slot canyons and known adventure.

Our only rule for travel was to avoid I-80 to see the part of the state that has roughly 25% of the land and 5% of the people, including four of the 10 smallest counties by population in the United States — the Sandhills. We eventually reached a bit beyond them into the furthest northwest corner of the state to also explore the Nebraska badlands.