Gretna couple's house proves with the right fabrics, you don't have to be afraid of white furniture

Tips for using whites and light colors

Slipcover upholstery: Choose upholstery with removable covers so you can throw them in the wash whenever they might need cleaned.

Use eggshell or semi-gloss finishes for paint: Those finishes are easy to wipe down if your walls or cabinetry get dirty.

Select performance fabrics for upholstery: Indoor/outdoor fabrics or performance-based fabrics like Crypton or Perennial wick away moisture and stains, allowing you to live comfortably with light upholstery.

Wool or polyester rugs: Choose a wool or polyester fiber for your rug, as they are durable and clean up nicely.

Professional cleaning schedule: Put your household on a professional cleaning schedule, meaning you could have a professional come in and clean your rugs and upholstery every one to two years depending on the wear and tear. This helps to extend the lifespan of your furnishings.

Belinda Pabian of Belinda Pabian Interior Decorating