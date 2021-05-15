 Skip to main content
Hammocks — the perfect hangout for plants and people
AU COURANT

Bonnie and Tim Kosmicki rescued a 1946 International pickup truck and turned it into a garden display.

Spend the summer hanging out — literally — in a hammock. Hammocking (yes, that is a word), is a great way to relax and de-stress.

Cielo Hammocks are made in Yucatan, Mexico, where people have been weaving and sleeping in hammocks for hundreds of years.

Cielo is working to preserve the tradition, contributing 10% of sales back to the Mayan artisans it supports.

HAMMOCKS FOR PLANTS, TOO

050921_owh-spe-ilo-macrame-p3.JPG

Macrame hangers come in all colors these days.

Houseplants and things bohemian have sparked a return of macrame plant holders. Buy one ready to hang or learn to loop and knot your own 1970s throwback.

Christina Mainelli, owner of The Green House in Omaha's emerging Little Bohemia, hosts occasional workshops. Watch for dates and locations online at thegreenhouseomaha.com.

050921-owh-spe-ilo-macrame-p1.jpg

Macrame today isn't what it used to be in the 1970s.

Our featured plants and macrame holders (mini hammocks!) are from Manelli's pandemic-launched home and garden boutique. Prices vary.

chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094

Twitter: @cchristenOWH

Features/Special Sections Editor

Chris is features and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She also is editor of the WH's magazines and books. She writes on lifestyle topics and invites story ideas. Instagram @chrischristen;Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

