Hammocks — the perfect hangout for plants and people

Spend the summer hanging out — literally — in a hammock. Hammocking (yes, that is a word), is a great way to relax and de-stress.

Cielo Hammocks are made in Yucatan, Mexico, where people have been weaving and sleeping in hammocks for hundreds of years.

Cielo is working to preserve the tradition, contributing 10% of sales back to the Mayan artisans it supports.

HAMMOCKS FOR PLANTS, TOO

Houseplants and things bohemian have sparked a return of macrame plant holders. Buy one ready to hang or learn to loop and knot your own 1970s throwback.

Christina Mainelli, owner of The Green House in Omaha's emerging Little Bohemia, hosts occasional workshops. Watch for dates and locations online at thegreenhouseomaha.com.

Our featured plants and macrame holders (mini hammocks!) are from Manelli's pandemic-launched home and garden boutique. Prices vary.

