Own a fixer-upper? Here's where to turn for help with specialized renovations, repairs

So you’ve bought a historic home that needs many, many repairs, and you don’t know where to start. We’ve got you covered, from that special doorknob for the master suite to the perfect historic tile for your remodeled kitchen.

“When it comes to old house renovations and repairs, you want to get it right,” says Kristine Gerber, former executive director of Restoration Exchange.

Here’s a sampling of pros who fit the bill.

A&R Salvage and Recycling

2820 Vinton St.

402-346-4470

Owner John Rapaich says it’s like going to any big-box store, but it’s all used. “I’ve got the same things: doors, windows, trim. Anything that can go in an old house, I’ve probably got.” That includes doorknobs, corbels and register covers. There’s a lot of history in his lot, he says, even the huge neon sign from the ’20s go-go bar.

The Window Doctor 4401 Woolworth Ave.

402-672-2208