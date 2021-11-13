Holiday joy: Omaha couple re-creating Christmas magic for their children

Ben and Kate Knowles haven’t moved on to Christmas inflatables — yet.

“The kids would love it,” Kate said.

The holidays are all about creating the same memories for their three boys — ages 7,5 and 3 — that they enjoyed when they were young. The season was always a big deal.

The Knowleses decorate throughout the house, including a little tree in each of the boys’ rooms that they embellish themselves.

“Christmas growing up was an important holiday for us,” Kate said. “We would always help decorate our tree. I have a lot of memories around that.”

Instead of waiting for November, though, Kate starts decorating early.

She and her sister, Ashley Jansen, have started an online décor store, so adorning every room can no longer wait until after Thanksgiving. Kate likes to share the latest holiday trends and do tutorials on her blog, kateknowleshome.

“We’ve always wanted to do a store,” she said. “We felt like it was the right time for both of us.”