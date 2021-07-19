 Skip to main content
How to make your own Spicy Tuna Poke bowl
RECIPE

Check out some of our top picks for Asian restaurants in Omaha.

Poke bowls may be trending on the U.S. mainland, but Hawaiians have been enjoying this colorful, flavorful dish for more than a century.

Poke means “to slice or cut” in Hawaiian. A traditional poke bowl consists of cold cubes of raw, marinated fish — usually sushi-grade tuna — served over warm rice topped with vegetables and umami-packed sauces. The juxtaposition of warm and cold makes the dish delightful.

A poke (pronounced poh-KAY, rhymes with OK) bowl can be made with many different types of fish or even vegan proteins. While tuna is the most common, salmon is also a great option. And if raw fish isn’t your thing, shrimp or cooked crab and tofu are perfect substitutions.

Beyond that, use the recipe here as a base and adapt to your personal preferences. Other common mainland toppings include mango, pineapple, pickled ginger, bean sprouts, macadamia nuts, shiitake mushrooms, red onions and crushed wasabi peas for heat.

spicypokebowl3.jpg

Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl. A poke bowl can be made from all types of ingredients.

SPICY TUNA POKE BOWLS

Serves 2

For the tuna

½ pound sushi grade tuna, cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup sliced scallions

2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce or gluten-free tamari

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon sriracha

For the spicy mayo

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons sriracha sauce

For the Bowl

1-1½ cups cooked jasmine rice

¾ cup cucumbers, ½-inch cubes

½ medium avocado, sliced

½ cup shredded carrots

Thinly sliced radishes

½ cup shelled edamame

2 scallions, sliced for garnish

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Reduced sodium soy or gluten-free tamari, for serving (optional)

Sriracha, for serving (optional)

spicypokebowl2.jpg

Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl. 

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise and sriracha, thin with a little water to drizzle.

2. In a medium bowl, combine tuna with scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil and sriracha. Gently toss to combine and refrigerate while you prepare the bowls.

3. In two bowls, layer ½ of each ingredient: rice, cucumber, carrots, edamame, radishes and avocado. Top with ½ the tuna. Garnish with scallions.

4. Drizzle with spicy mayo and sesame seeds and serve with extra soy sauce on the side, if desired.

Adapted from skinnytaste.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

Tags

