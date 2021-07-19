How to make your own Spicy Tuna Poke bowl

Poke bowls may be trending on the U.S. mainland, but Hawaiians have been enjoying this colorful, flavorful dish for more than a century.

Poke means “to slice or cut” in Hawaiian. A traditional poke bowl consists of cold cubes of raw, marinated fish — usually sushi-grade tuna — served over warm rice topped with vegetables and umami-packed sauces. The juxtaposition of warm and cold makes the dish delightful.

A poke (pronounced poh-KAY, rhymes with OK) bowl can be made with many different types of fish or even vegan proteins. While tuna is the most common, salmon is also a great option. And if raw fish isn’t your thing, shrimp or cooked crab and tofu are perfect substitutions.

Beyond that, use the recipe here as a base and adapt to your personal preferences. Other common mainland toppings include mango, pineapple, pickled ginger, bean sprouts, macadamia nuts, shiitake mushrooms, red onions and crushed wasabi peas for heat.

SPICY TUNA POKE BOWLS

Serves 2

For the tuna

½ pound sushi grade tuna, cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup sliced scallions