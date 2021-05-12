Huge windows bring the outside in for Lincoln couple

Lincoln house hunters James and Ashley Lantis wanted a Tudor look on the outside with an open concept on the inside.
That proved almost impossible to find without some major remodeling. So they opted instead for a new build on a large lot near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road. It had the mature trees that were also on their wish list.
“We were looking for a larger lot that was in town,” James says. “The property we bought was part of an old acreage that the developer divided into six lots. We were the first to purchase one of the lots.”
They worked with Rezac Construction, architect Allison Fejfar of Studio 951 and Omaha interior designer Courtney Otte of The Modern Hive to come up with their dream home. It’s about 3,300 square feet with four bedrooms and 2½ baths. They’ll have even more room to grow when they tackle the unfinished basement.
Ashley’s favorite space is the screened-in patio at the back of the home where the couple and toddler daughter Clara have spent many hours in the year since the build was finished. A large folding door opens completely to allow the patio space to be an extension of the living area. It’s a great spot to entertain or unwind, Ashley says, and is also a favorite spot for their two cats.
Visitors comment most about the massive windows, with several stretching two stories in the living room area.
A large stair tower near the main entrance is framed with large windows as well. Because of the spacious lot and the distance the house sits from the street, privacy is assured.
“We paid a lot of attention to the windows as far as bringing in natural light," James says. “We both enjoy the sunlight during the day. With large trees on the property we wanted to bring that into the house to enjoy as well."
When they sit in the living room, they can gaze out at the trees and watch the seasons change. Ashley says it almost feels as though they are outside. Energy efficiency was important, with most windows positioned on the south side to bring in sunlight for passive energy.
They’re also able to enjoy lots of wildlife, with deer and foxes as well as the neighborhood turkeys.
The main floor isn’t completely open; there are defined spaces for a library, laundry room and mud room. There is a large dining table for gatherings, but when it’s just the three of them, they tend to eat their meals at the large 9-foot kitchen island.
“We do everything there,” Ashley says. “The island tends to be the heart of the whole house.”
Although the house has a modern vibe, they didn’t want it to feel cold, so they decorated with earth tones and opted for lighter hardwood floors for a warmer feel.
It was an interesting process, they say, to build a custom home with all the decisions that entails. They’re grateful they found good people to work with who listened to their input and paid attention to every detail as they put it all together.
“The end result gave us the house we really love," Ashley says.
