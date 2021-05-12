Huge windows bring the outside in for Lincoln couple

Lincoln house hunters James and Ashley Lantis wanted a Tudor look on the outside with an open concept on the inside.

That proved almost impossible to find without some major remodeling. So they opted instead for a new build on a large lot near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road. It had the mature trees that were also on their wish list.

“We were looking for a larger lot that was in town,” James says. “The property we bought was part of an old acreage that the developer divided into six lots. We were the first to purchase one of the lots.”

They worked with Rezac Construction, architect Allison Fejfar of Studio 951 and Omaha interior designer Courtney Otte of The Modern Hive to come up with their dream home. It’s about 3,300 square feet with four bedrooms and 2½ baths. They’ll have even more room to grow when they tackle the unfinished basement.

Ashley’s favorite space is the screened-in patio at the back of the home where the couple and toddler daughter Clara have spent many hours in the year since the build was finished. A large folding door opens completely to allow the patio space to be an extension of the living area. It’s a great spot to entertain or unwind, Ashley says, and is also a favorite spot for their two cats.