Inside three of many Omaha houses designed by John McDonald, architect of Joslyn Castle

The front porch was torn off and restored, as were the columns; special clear white pine was brought in from Oregon to replicate the decking; dormers were added; the sewer line was replaced; and heating and cooling were added to the third floor.

“That’s just the big stuff,’’ David said.

Hand-scraping and painting the 3,229-square-foot house cost about $37,000.

They bought the home because at the time, it was big enough for their family. David also liked the masculine feel, especially the woodwork, craftsman details and fireplace and mantel.

Elizabeth said the architectural details are consistently beautiful in a McDonald house, but they didn’t know it was one of his at first.

“It had the style and character we were looking for,’’ David said. “It wasn’t until after we bought it, we realized it was designed by McDonald."

They were about 90% done with the work they had planned to do when a larger Gold Coast home became available.

“The floor plan was nice until you got a lot of people in there, and then it got a little tight,’’ David said of their decision to sell.

A larger footprint