It's all about Victorian at this Council Bluffs house, unless it's Christmas

“I’m constantly painting it,” he said. “A lot of the detail work is within 15 to 20 feet off the ground. I don’t like to go myself above the second-floor windows. That’s my personal limit.”

He’s still working on finding antiques to fill the 12 rooms inside, which include three parlors, two pantries, and a formal dining room.

“You have to get used to the quirks of an old house,” he said. “They have a lot of rooms you don’t see today. Kitchens tend to be much smaller in that era. Guests didn’t hang out in the kitchen. You didn’t go there.”

The main yard has been done as an English-style country garden. The side yard has more French influences, with boxwoods and pear trees squared-off like you would see at the Palace of Versailles in France.

His gardens require lots of pruning, he said, because they are just as busy as the inside of the house, in keeping with all things Victorian.

As winter sets in, his tasks turn more holiday oriented. He spends six weekends starting in October decorating for Christmas and enjoys every minute of it.

“I’ve been pretty eccentric with Christmas since I was 2 or 3 years old,” he said. “Growing up, I always wanted to decorate. I was bringing the stuff out in July.”