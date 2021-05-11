It's always spring at this Omaha couple's Dundee home

A sofa and Anthropologie chair in Amanda's favorite shade of green will share space with a desk Kyle is building.

"I have the ideas and he is able to do them," Amanda says. "I'm more of the design person. I grew up sketching houses. That was what I did for fun."

A hoya plant named Valentine that Kyle brought home on Valentine's Day last year sparked the plant room off the dining room.

Amanda, a nurse care manager at CHI Immanuel Hospital, admits that before the hoya arrived in their home, she was a fake plant person.

"This room gets such good sunlight," she says. “I started getting more plants and they have all lived. I really enjoy it. They all have names. There’s Monsieur Monstera, Philomena the philodendron and Ferdinand the fiddle leaf fig.”

They've only tackled parts of the adjoining kitchen. They sanded, primed and then painted the cupboards "Coastal Dusk" by Valspar. Amanda says they have other big plans. On the list of to-dos are the bathrooms, which she says are in rough shape, and the third floor, which currently houses Amanda's clothes.

They haven't had a chance to do much outside.

"We have giant hedges I want to rip out, then plant hydrangeas and roses," she says.