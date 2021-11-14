Learn Furoshiki: The art of Japanese fabric wrap

Need gift wrapping ideas for the holidays? Give the art of furoshiki a try.

The simple-to-master folding techniques are sure to impress your family and friends. There is no need for tape and scissors. Just a square cloth and you can have an elegantly wrapped gift in a matter of seconds.

Furoshiki cloth comes in a variety of sizes, with the most common being 17-by-17 inches and 28-by-28 inches. The only requirement is that the cloth must be square. It also helps if the fabric pattern is reversible, as you see both sides once it’s tied.

There are many tutorials online that show you a wide range of folds you can do with furoshiki, but we offer three simple styles.

Otsukai tsutsumi — red package and small green

Yotsu musubi — large green

Bin tsutsumi — bottle

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.