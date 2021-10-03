Lincoln couple say it's time to turn out the lights on huge chandelier collection

The married couple spent 10 years in Istanbul. Dick got to know the city when he was in the handmade rug business, and, when their financial situation allowed them to live there, they jumped at the chance.

Their apartment overlooked the Bosphorus Strait, which flows between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara. It’s steeped in history, just like the rest of Istanbul, Dick said.

“It’s an ancient, ancient city. There is just history everywhere. Everywhere you go is antiquity,” he said. “The people are just wonderful folks.”

The Turkish people love Murano glass and when Dick discovered chandeliers in the city’s second-hand shops, he fell in love, too. Then he met a woman from Venice who sold them, and she introduced him to a glassblower and the monthly flea market at Piazzola sul Brenta.

Soon, Dick was making trips to Venice and the surrounding countryside to feed his new passion. Utku Eyyupoglu, a Turkish friend who spoke five languages and quickly picked up Italian, made the trips with him. He returned to the U.S. with the couple and just graduated with a nursing degree.

“Venetians have been blowing glass for 400 to 500 years if not longer,” Dick said. “Before electricity, they had candles in them. The skillset is unbelievable.”