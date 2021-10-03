Lincoln couple say it's time to turn out the lights on huge chandelier collection

When William Dick and Rick Fahrenbruch moved back from Istanbul in 2014, they brought 100 chandeliers, too.
Dick couldn’t leave his collection behind, even if it was more than $120 for each of the 60 or so shipped boxes. He said he got a good deal from UPS.
“I sort of collected and hoarded for quite a while,” he said. “We started putting them in our apartment. It sort of morphed into more than that.”
He’s decided it’s time for the chandeliers to find a new home. He’s selling them by consignment at Legacy Art and Frame at 50th and Dodge Streets. Owner Michael Heaton is getting back into the vintage home décor business now that a remodel of his store is complete.
More than 30 Murano chandeliers at Legacy are selling for $400 to $1,500.
It wasn’t an easy decision for Dick to sell his prized collection, and age played a role.
“When you hit 73 and you look at the obituaries, there are all these people dying,” he said. “If I die, nobody knows what to do with this. It’s up to me.”
Dick is keeping only 10 to 12 chandeliers that hang in their Lincoln home. The rest he’s rewiring and resocketing in his workshop to conform to electrical standards here in the United States, which are different from those in Europe.
The married couple spent 10 years in Istanbul. Dick got to know the city when he was in the handmade rug business, and, when their financial situation allowed them to live there, they jumped at the chance.
Their apartment overlooked the Bosphorus Strait, which flows between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara. It’s steeped in history, just like the rest of Istanbul, Dick said.
“It’s an ancient, ancient city. There is just history everywhere. Everywhere you go is antiquity,” he said. “The people are just wonderful folks.”
The Turkish people love Murano glass and when Dick discovered chandeliers in the city’s second-hand shops, he fell in love, too. Then he met a woman from Venice who sold them, and she introduced him to a glassblower and the monthly flea market at Piazzola sul Brenta.
Soon, Dick was making trips to Venice and the surrounding countryside to feed his new passion. Utku Eyyupoglu, a Turkish friend who spoke five languages and quickly picked up Italian, made the trips with him. He returned to the U.S. with the couple and just graduated with a nursing degree.
“Venetians have been blowing glass for 400 to 500 years if not longer,” Dick said. “Before electricity, they had candles in them. The skillset is unbelievable.”
He found his favorite, which is hanging over his bed, at the flea market. A woman arrived with it piled on top of some junk in the back of her van.
Despite the rough ride, it wasn’t broken. Later, the glass parts came to the U.S. in his carry-on luggage to make sure they survived.
“It’s just a fabulous piece of glass,” he said. “If I asked a glass blower to replicate it, he would laugh at me. It’s so complicated.”
They decided to move back to the United States after politician Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s (who is the current president of Turkey) government became more authoritarian. Some of his decisions caused protests, and the smell of tear gas would waft into their apartment.
They found a house in Lincoln, purchasing it after determining they would be able to heighten the ceilings in some rooms to create the perfect home for some of their favorite chandeliers.
As an added bonus, it’s right next to Seacrest Park.
“It’s kind of unique. It backs on to a park and, after 20 million people in Istanbul, I was happy to have no one behind me to wave at me,” Dick said. “Twenty million is a lot of people.”
