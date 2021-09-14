Music house in south Omaha hits the right note

It’s his way of giving back to the residents of Omaha after a highly successful career. Davis Erection was a part of projects such as the expansion of the Nebraska football stadium and the First National Bank headquarters.

“Our deal is to try to build community with music,” Davis said. “We want everybody there.”

The free summer concerts also showcase the city, and they have zero problems enticing bands to visit.

Although not always household names, most are well-known in the music industry.

“We bring the world to Omaha and Omaha to the world,” Vanessa says.

The house is now an added bonus for those musicians, a home away from home.

It has two bedrooms on the second floor and another in the basement that the couple jokingly refer to as the Holiday Inn Suite because it has everything.

“It’s got the biggest tub I’ve ever seen,” Jeff says.

Vanessa has sourced furnishings from all over. She calls it a modern eclectic look.

Flowers brighten the front of the house and the back deck offers a view of the Omaha skyline. They’re turning a steep incline in the backyard into a native plant prairie.