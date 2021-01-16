Omaha couple find 'everything' they wanted in their Dundee rental

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They own some rental houses, including this property in Dundee, and started to talk about living in one of them until they could find something else. Then that talk began to shift.

“It just started to all seem possible,” Carol says. “There were things we could do here that would make it very livable.”

Mike had bought the house when he got his first job after law school. He and Carol met there at a party in the 1970s and lived there a year after their marriage. The tiny second-floor bathroom prompted a move, and it became a rental. Carol says that, at the time, she didn’t have the vision to change the layout into what it is today.

Joe Raymond of JPR Enterprises and Diane Luxford of D-Lux Interiors helped change that.

They worked with the Lehans as they decided to lose a bedroom on the second floor to create a master suite and turn the third floor into a massive closet.

Unlike some additions, when you know instantly it’s new, Raymond was able to match new woodwork and moldings to the rest of the house.

The jump in building material costs pushed the budget way past what they expected, and Carol says it might not have been a feasible project if the house hadn’t been paid for long ago.