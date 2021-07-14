Omahan’s collection of beloved rose bushes tops 500

Wade Phillips is so crazy about growing roses that one yard isn’t enough.

His collection has overflowed to two gardens adjoining his northwest Omaha home. In what he called his last census in October 2019, he had 513 of the colorful perennials.

He’s been downsizing since the loss of his beloved wife, Jean McIntosh, to cancer a few months after that count. Romance bloomed when he helped her with her gardens and she brought more than 300 roses to their eight-year marriage.

“Each of us liked the English garden-look and enjoyed gardening,” Wade says. “We just kept getting worse and worse or better and better, however you want to look at it.”

Wade says he fell in love with the color and fragrance of roses. He and Jean spurred each other on.

Caring for all of them now is not easy by himself and at age 74, he’d like to trim the number of bushes to a more manageable 150 to 200. This spring alone he spread 20 cubic yards of mulch to keep weeds at bay and roots cool.

He hasn’t purchased a single rose this year. When he does buy one, he prefers the David Austin English rose variety. He doesn’t have a favorite.