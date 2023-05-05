Realtor Richard Begley remembers playing at the massive residence at 6300 Dodge St. as a kid in the 1970s.

He was blown away then by its size — more than 10,000 finished square feet above ground.

Years later, he’s still awed by the red brick Colonial that sits on nearly four acres of land overlooking Omaha’s main thoroughfare.

“It really is a true mansion,” he said. “It’s one of Omaha’s grand homes.”

It’s now for sale and comes with a price tag that matches its size: $5.25 million, which ranks among some of the most expensive home sales in Omaha. Begley, of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, is the listing agent.

The house is beautiful, he said, with its grand entrance and living areas.

It was built in 1905 for Julia Gibson. The Lee family in the 1920s did extensive renovations on the property before selling it to the Archdiocese of Omaha in the 1930s. That's when a three-story addition to the north that contains a library, chapel and dormitory was added.

That library, with its white marble fireplace, once housed a collection of medieval manuscripts. The chapel above it has an altar and sacristy. Both feature soaring ceilings.

“There’s such a feeling of space,” Begley said. “The walls are never closing in on anybody in this house.”

There’s a breakfast room, a solarium, a ballroom and a greenhouse in the back along with nine bedrooms, three fireplaces and six bathrooms. There’s a finished 1,600-square foot carriage house.

Walk around the land that surrounds the house and it feels like an extension of Memorial Park, Begley said.

“It’s just one of the houses that has more than you ever think you would need,” he said.

Many of the original features and fixtures of the house still remain.

The wood-paneled dining room has a black marble fireplace. The woodwork throughout hasn’t been painted.

The Dr. James Quinn family, which has lived in the home since 1971, has been good stewards, Begley said.

“It’s time to pass it to someone new,” he said. “The family would love it to stay with another single family. They can certainly make it their own.”