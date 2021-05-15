Porch art: Omahan's paintings brighten blank spaces on houses across city

Ann Manhart Dirks was reading a newspaper article on creative ways to brighten a porch when she noticed a flaw in the featured photo.

“There was this wide open space on the wall behind the furniture grouping,” she says.

She solved a similar situation on her own front porch 25 years earlier by adding an original painting — of her own creation.

A side hustle emerged after seeing that newspaper article, as the veteran second-grade teacher and hobby artist started helping others fill blank spaces on their porches and patios with colorful works on canvas.

Two years later, her acrylic Porch Paintings can be found on more than 50 homes across Omaha, she says.

Prospective customers email Dirks a photo of their house and tell her a little about their style preferences.

“Then we start playing catch,” the artist says.

She replies with images of three or four pieces in her inventory that would complement the space – whether it’s a porch, fence or garden wall, for example. Client feedback then gives Dirks enough information to gather eight to 10 paintings for a driveway showing.