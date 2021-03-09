Ranch home in Omaha is the perfect answer for couple and her parents

Three years ago, Lorrie and Andy Williams built a villa that was supposed to be their forever home.

“You are going to drag me out of here only to a nursing home or a funeral home,’’ Lorrie remembers saying. “I’m not moving again.’’

Several factors converged to make her change her mind.

Lorrie’s mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and Lorrie wanted to be more available to help her parents. The couple, who love to entertain, realized that they only had room to feed eight. The villa was just too small.

Last March, they found another possibility — a ranch in Huntington Park in northwest Omaha. Although there was a little too much brick on the exterior for Lorrie’s taste, the interior had the potential to be everything they needed, with some major work.

That didn’t scare Lorrie, a partner and owner of Fluff Interior Design. She was excited about turning it into a new forever home for her and Andy and her parents.

With its two full baths, two large bedrooms, a laundry room, a living room, a new fireplace and lots of natural light, the already updated basement was perfect for Lorrie’s parents. They just had to add a kitchenette in what had been a regulation dart alley.