Rhode Island wows with iconic foods, stone walls and mansions

I started counting states when my mother was closing in on visiting her 50th. She was down to three — Idaho, Washington and Oregon — when my father died in 2014. She fretted that she wouldn’t finish her journey — so I offered to take her.

We visited the three states in three days — targeting one attraction in each: Powell's City of Books, which occupies a city block in Portland, Oregon; and Mount St. Helens in Washington. For Idaho, we picked Shoshone Falls, known as “Niagara of the West.” While we stood along a deck watching the falls, we found ourselves in the middle of a quinceañera, a celebration of a girl's 15th birthday. It was the highlight of our trip.

I counted my travels and realized Idaho was my 43rd state (my mother assured me I have been to West Virginia, but I have no memory of it) and devised a plan to collect the remaining seven.

No. 45: Arkansas, which my wife and I admitted exceeded our expectations and smashed our stereotypes. We based an extended weekend in Eureka Springs and spent part of each day walking nearby trails. We discovered a stone dam at Lake Leatherwood City Park during an early morning walk — and returned for a second visit. We found the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art spectacular and the spin on Bill Clinton’s presidency at his library and museum in Little Rock amusing.