Southwest Iowa couple's 'dream' log home a family gathering place during the holidays

Orlo “Woody” Jones is an Iowa farm boy who moved to the city for the one he loved. But as the old saying goes, “You can’t take the country out of the boy.”

Woody and Barb, his wife of 55 years, lived in Omaha the first nine years of their marriage. For them, the city never really felt like home, especially once their family of two expanded to four.

When Woody suggested moving to the country, Barb was on board. Before long, the family had purchased a place along the Missouri River near Glenwood, Iowa, not far from Woody’s rural Malvern stomping grounds. Once the kids were grown and starting families of their own, Woody and Barb started looking for a new piece of ground.

“We moved here 26 years ago and built our dream home — a mile from where I grew up,” Woody said. “It probably was the best decision we’ve ever made.”

***

That “dream home,” completed in October 1996, required three 18-wheelers loaded with logs, and one very tall crane to get off the ground.

Construction began in June 1994, with Woody intent on doing most of the work.