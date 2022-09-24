'Special' house in Omaha's Walnut Hill neighborhood even has a castle in the backyard

Lauren Edwards slept in the turret and showed off the crumbling castle in the backyard.

She roller-skated on the home’s hardwood floors and climbed the majestic neighborhood trees. Vacations with her parents were spent searching for the perfect antiques to fill its grand rooms.

“I had such an amazing childhood there,” she said.

That’s why it’s so hard to sell the stately Queen Anne Victorian at 4025 Izard St.

Edwards, who now lives in the Happy Hollow neighborhood, has struggled for a year to come up with a way to keep the property. But with a career and a growing family of her own, she’s decided it’s time for the house’s next chapter.

“I’m just so hopeful a family or young couple or people who are fascinated by history or architecture buy it,” she said.

That’s what happened when her parents, Douglas and Nancy Taylor, purchased the house in 1979. Nancy saw it, fell in love and went to the door and asked to buy it.

The turret, wraparound porch and other architectural details outside and original woodwork inside were irresistible.

Antiques were a “passion project” for them, and they filled the rooms with beauty. It never felt like a museum, though, Edwards said. Just a much-loved home where she held sleepovers and lived like anyone else.

“It’s ready for a family any time,” she said. “It’s beautiful. Just a beautiful, finished home.”

The house sits in the Walnut Hill neighborhood, which once was one of Omaha’s most prestigious areas. Architect J.B. Mason designed it at the turn of last century to rival nearby Mercer Mansion.

The home, which is selling for $450,000, has a quirky history, which was included in the book: “My Omaha Obsession: Searching for the City.”

One of the quirkiest chapters, Edwards said, was when it was owned by physician A.E. Fletcher, who bought the house in 1925.

He’s the one that built the small castle in the backyard after falling in love with them during a trip to Norway.

“It was like his magnificent man cave,” Edwards said. “It’s still back there and it attracts a lot of attention.”

He turned the home into a hospital and Edwards has found beakers and science experiments in the basement.

Through various owners, the house began a downward trend until it was bought by the Taylors, who returned it to its former glory. They rented out the carriage house in the back and survived just fine without central air.

Edwards said it’s a transitional area, but her family has been blessed with wonderful neighbors, who have kept an eye on the house since her father’s death in January 2021.

To find a Queen Anne Victorian in this condition is priceless, said Kyle Anderson, a realtor at Liberty Core Real Estate.

“The best part about an older home is learning its history and imagining what life was like over 100 years ago as you walk from room to room,” he said.

Those memories are what is making the selling process so tough, Edwards said. It’s already looking so different. The museum-quality pieces inside have been snapped up, but the rest will be part of an estate sale by Twist of Fate from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The house will go up for sale around the same time, and Edwards said she’s still hoping someone will appear at the front door wanting to buy it, just like her mom.

“It’s a special house,” she said.