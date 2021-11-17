Star of Wonder: Delicious Star Bread a pretty addition to holiday meals

8. Add the second and third circles and repeat filling.

9. The top layer does not have any filling on it.

10. Using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut any scraps around the edges so you have an even circle (I placed a 10-inch dinner plate over the top and used a pizza cutter to trim off the excess dough.)

11. Place a 3-inch round object or bowl in the center but don’t press down. This is just a guide for the center of the star.

12. Now it’s time to cut strips from the edge to the center 3-inch circle. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut 16 even strips. Make the first for cuts at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock.

13. Make four more cuts directly in the center of your first four cuts.

14. Make eight more cuts directly in the center of your last cuts.

15. Using both hands, grab two strips and twist them away from each other twice, then press the two ends together to make a point. Your star bread will have eight points.