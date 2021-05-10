The Cottonwood is crafting its own legacy

“We’re in another world right now,” Kurt said as we sat down for dinner. “I’m just blown away.”

I agreed, although my “where-are-we” moment came in a dim corner of The Cottonwood Room, sipping an Old Fashioned and a martini before dinner.

The Committee wait staff was friendly and knowledgeable and our meal was exquisitely prepared and presented. Steak stars on the French-based New Orleans menu.

“Omaha is on the cusp of being more adventurous” when it comes to food, Arensdorf says.

He's using 100% prime cuts and locally sourced ingredients in his quest to make “simple things great" and earn a spot among the top steakhouses in the nation.

This butcher’s daughter loves a perfectly charred fillet, but the sides were unforgettable. That may have a lot to do with the gruyere cheese in the scalloped potatoes, creamed spinach and asparagus we sampled. For dessert, it had to be Baked Alaska.

We hadn’t dressed up for dinner in more than a year, and it felt great to put some effort into our attire. Swanky clothes aren't required, but it’s appropriate when a tab runs $200 or more for dinner for two.