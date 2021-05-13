The oven does all the work in this healthy baked oatmeal dish

This baked oatmeal dish wins the grand prize in the category of "perfect breakfast recipes" in my book.

There are three reasons I love this recipe so much: It's simple to make. It's healthy, chock-full of fruit and void of refined sugar. And, it's unbelievably adaptable.

As written, the recipe calls for fresh berries. Frozen berries bake the same — provided they're not thawed. If you don't care for blackberries, substitute strawberries or blueberries, or any other in-season fruit. Try apples with a dash of cinnamon or apples and cranberries for a little tang in the fall. Peaches and almonds pair wonderfully, too.

If you like crunch, substitute your favorite nuts for the chocolate chips.

For an added punch of protein, top with dollop of peanut butter or Greek yogurt.

The combinations are endless, giving you reason to reinvent this recipe over and over again.

Dark Chocolate Berry Baked Oatmeal

Serves 6

1 medium ripe banana

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup maple syrup