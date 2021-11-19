Traveling the Serengeti: Council Bluffs man documents huge animal migration

"The migration melody has its own sound and smells with hoof beats, grunts, bleats, animal dung and calls for help as danger is ever present and survival never certain, especially at night.”

* * *

Gibson witnessed several large prides of lions. Every predator was fat and happy as food was now everywhere and easy to get as the young, old and those weakened from the migration were no match.

“During the night it was not uncommon to hear the roar of lions as they hunted and defended their territories as well as the hyenas in search of prey,” he said. “The amount of game and wildlife in the Serengeti is amazing and the only thing we failed to see was a rhino.”

The vast prairies of the Serengeti are one of the last strongholds for cheetahs, and finding one required hours of searching for movement or a small head out in the endless sea of grass.

“We were really fortunate as we saw 13 on the trip and got to witness a female stalking, chasing down and eating a small wildebeest,” Gibson said. “We even had one cheetah try to climb on the hood of our truck to use it as a lookout and high point to look for its next meal.”