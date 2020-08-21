'It’s a really magical place': Ibsens trying to keep costume store alive for future generations

Ariel Ibsen can walk through Ibsen Costume Gallery and pick out the outfits she wore in plays while she was growing up.

Her dress from Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." Her gown from "Cinderella.''

Not only did her father Dwayne make the costumes, but he also directed her in many of those productions.

“It gets you emotional to walk through a place and pick up a garment and know its history,’’ Ariel said.

Ariel wants to save that history for her father, herself and her son, 2-year-old Leo Bauer. To do that, she and her mother, Robin Putnam, are trying to raise $50,000 through GoFundMe to keep the business going. They are thrilled to be halfway there in a 40-day campaign that ends Aug. 27.

Since the coronavirus pandemic struck, business has dried up almost completely. Ibsen’s mainly relies on supplying costumes for high school, college and community theater productions, and all have been canceled.

In a typical spring and fall, the shop would be bustling, providing costumes, wigs and small props for 50 to 60 plays and musicals across the country.