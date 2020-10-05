Keep Omaha Beautiful plants 60 trees along Big Papio Trail

Keep Omaha Beautiful is doing its part to replace ash trees devastated by the arrival of the emerald ash borer.
The group recently joined with 25 volunteers from Turner Construction to plant 60 trees along the Big Papio Trail near John D. Wear Avenue. Almost 30 ash trees had been removed from that area.
Later this month, Keep Omaha Beautiful will plant another 140 trees — all native species — in 10 additional southwest Omaha parks.
Going in are American linden, black oak, bur oak, chinkapin oak, red oak, shingle oak, sycamore, Kentucky coffeetree, northern catalpa and triumph elm, which is resistant to Dutch elm disease.
“Replanting a diverse collection of native trees along this trail will make our community trees more resilient moving forward,” Executive Director Christopher Stratman said. “It also adds a much-needed ecological and aesthetic benefit for the neighborhood and will be enjoyed by the thousands of people who bike and walk the Big Papio Trail every year.”
Since 2018, 2,300 trees have been planted in 50 parks and along three trails as part of the Trees for Omaha program supported by Turner Construction, the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa West Foundation.
The goal is to plant several thousand native trees in metro area parks and public spaces to replace the trees that will be lost due to the ash borer.
“Planting native, underrepresented trees is an incredible win for our community. They provide habitat, improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gases, improve stormwater management and even help improve our mental well-being, all while beautifying our city,” Stratman said.
‘Plastic 4 Pink’ Campaign
Throughout October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Visiting Nurse Association is collecting gift cards for those undergoing breast cancer treatment.
The “Plastic 4 Pink” campaign supports clients in the association’s Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Program. It provides emotional support and financial assistance for day-to-day expenses, such as utilities, gas, groceries and medical care.
“A breast cancer diagnosis can be scary and cause a great deal of uncertainty and financial stress,” said James Summerfelt, the association’s president and CEO. “Plastic 4 Pink supports patients so they can focus on treatment and recovery.”
In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S.
Gift cards may be mailed to the association at 12565 West Center Road, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68144, attention Nikole Roach.
Huntington’s disease walk
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Omaha Affiliate is hosting the Omaha Virtual Team Hope Walk on Oct. 25. Participants get to choose their course: driveway, neighborhood, house, treadmill, etc.
Team Hope is the society’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease. Huntington’s is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain.
To sign up, go to omaha.hdsa.org/about/2020-omaha-team-hope-walk.
Tree decorating contest
The Nebraska State Fair invited the entire state to participate in a tree decorating contest, and Nancy McManis of Louisville won the top prize with her entry, “Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds.” Her display featured whimsical birdhouses and feeders hanging from the fabric-wrapped limbs of a damaged tree.
McManis receives two concert tickets, two gate admissions and two backstage meet-and-greet passes. The Meyer family — mom Angie and her five children, ages 2 to 16 — placed second with a “Wizard of Oz” theme, complete with characters in costume. Dawn Olson and family captured third place with a tree loaded with origami birds. Both families are from Omaha.
Nebraskans were asked to follow the lead of more than 40 central Nebraska nonprofits that decorated State Fair Boulevard at Fonner Park this summer. Nebraskans could “bomb a tree” at their homes, businesses, churches or schools.
Laura Hurley, the State Fair’s director of sponsorships, said she was surprised by the work people put into their entries.
“For example, many of the entries had light installations, which made their entry look different after dark,” she said. “There were no two entries alike. Everything seemed to be very original and very creative. They made beautiful things happen for their neighbors and community to enjoy.”
Go to statefair.org and look under contests to see the complete results.
