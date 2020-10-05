Keep Omaha Beautiful plants 60 trees along Big Papio Trail

Keep Omaha Beautiful is doing its part to replace ash trees devastated by the arrival of the emerald ash borer.

The group recently joined with 25 volunteers from Turner Construction to plant 60 trees along the Big Papio Trail near John D. Wear Avenue. Almost 30 ash trees had been removed from that area.

Later this month, Keep Omaha Beautiful will plant another 140 trees — all native species — in 10 additional southwest Omaha parks.

Going in are American linden, black oak, bur oak, chinkapin oak, red oak, shingle oak, sycamore, Kentucky coffeetree, northern catalpa and triumph elm, which is resistant to Dutch elm disease.

“Replanting a diverse collection of native trees along this trail will make our community trees more resilient moving forward,” Executive Director Christopher Stratman said. “It also adds a much-needed ecological and aesthetic benefit for the neighborhood and will be enjoyed by the thousands of people who bike and walk the Big Papio Trail every year.”

Since 2018, 2,300 trees have been planted in 50 parks and along three trails as part of the Trees for Omaha program supported by Turner Construction, the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa West Foundation.