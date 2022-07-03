Laura Marlane: Intellectual freedom is a core value of public libraries

Tomorrow, our nation celebrates America’s 246th birthday. Amidst the time spent with family and friends, food and fireworks, it’s also important to reflect on the hard-won freedoms achieved in our country’s history, including the freedom to read!

While most people don’t likely think of librarians as freedom fighters, public libraries play a pivotal role in preserving democracy and defending the right to access information. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says it best: “Libraries are a cornerstone of democracy where information is free and equally available to everyone. People tend to take that for granted, and they don’t realize what is at stake when that is put at risk.”

The right to free and equal access to materials has been called into question lately with a recent uptick in book challenges in schools and libraries nationwide. In Tennessee, a school board banned Art Spiegelman’s “Maus,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.

In Texas, a legislator launched an investigation into 850 books, targeting titles that “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.”

Two legislators in Virginia successfully sought an injunction on the sale of two books to minors, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas.

Intellectual freedom is a core value of public libraries and something that is important for people to understand. In 1953, the American Library Association (ALA) along with the American Book Publishers Council created the Freedom to Read Statement, “a declaration in support of freedom to think or believe as one chooses, the freedom to express one’s thoughts and beliefs without fear or retaliation, and the right to access information without restriction.”

The ALA reaffirmed its commitment to these freedoms in a statement issued in November 2021: “Libraries manifest the promises of the First Amendment by making available the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas, so that every person has the opportunity to freely read and consider information and ideas regardless of their content or the viewpoint of the author.”

People across the country are pushing back against censorship and finding ways to promote access to materials in their communities. Pennsylvania student Christina Ellis co-founded the Panther Anti-Racist Union with her sister to reverse a book ban that her school district placed on books and resources that promoted diversity and inclusion. “If a little girl or Black girl goes into her school library and can’t find a single book that represents her and people are telling her that she doesn’t matter, she will treat herself as such. She will act like she doesn’t matter, and that’s how a cycle continues.”

In Council Bluffs, avid reader Chris Sorensen received a Little Free Library for his 50th birthday. This little library made the news because Sorensen filled it with banned and challenged titles, making them freely available to anyone. Sorensen said, “It’s important to show people that there is another side of the story, there are people who don’t believe these books are banned.”

Libraries also fight for intellectual freedom every day, because despite their individual and unique personal views, librarians still believe in the reasons behind the creation of the 1953 Freedom to Read Statement: “What people read is deeply important; that ideas can be dangerous; but that the suppression of ideas is fatal to a democratic society. Freedom itself is a dangerous way of life, but it is ours.”

Learn more about intellectual freedom and libraries at ala.org/advocacy/intfreedom.

Laura Marlane is director of the Omaha Public Library.