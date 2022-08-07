Laura Marlane: New library space will provide opportunity for new memories

I was 5 years old when I got my first library card. I was allowed to walk to the library by myself and I made heavy use of that privilege, walking three blocks to the library every few days to get more books. I vividly remember the pink granite steps leading up to double entrance doors and the highly polished circulation desk that wrapped around Doric columns. Every time I entered the building, it always felt like a special place.

Within the past five years, Omaha Public Library hosted several public forums designed to collect feedback on its strategic and facilities plans. At each meeting, I listened to community members share their library experiences with the same reverence and fondness as I have for mine. I heard from patrons who walked to Willa Cather Branch daily after school to do homework; found treasures at the Swanson Branch book sales; raised money and awareness to get Sorensen Branch up and running; and so many more. The memories we create in these spaces are what make us love them, and also what makes it hard when there’s change.

In its 150-year history, the Omaha Public Library has seen many changes — from its shaky beginnings as the Omaha Library Association in 1857, to being one of the first libraries in the country to establish a separate children’s section in 1895, to its growth into a 12-branch library system spanning Omaha and Douglas County. The original Main Library at 1823 Harney St., a stately Italian Renaissance-style building that opened to the public in 1893, was seeing the last of its useful days by the 1950s. While the architecture of the building was undeniably beautiful, it was determined inadequate to meet the city’s growing population and need for more modern resources. W. Dale Clark Library opened its doors in March 1977, and was declared by one newspaper columnist to be “the greatest event in Omaha’s history.”

As I look out my office window at the newly renovated and beautiful Gene Leahy Mall, I think about all the changes I’ve seen in Omaha over the seven short years I’ve been here. Omaha is a vibrant and vital city that constantly grows and evolves, reinventing itself to meet the needs of an ever-changing community. That is what cities do to remain relevant and useful, and the same is true for libraries.

This month, we say goodbye to W. Dale Clark Library, and invite you to join us for a community farewell party on Aug. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Celebrate this special space by sharing your memories to and enjoying historic photos and memorabilia, refreshments, crafts, entertainment and more.

An interim downtown library will soon open at 1410 Howard St. and will remain open until the new Downtown Branch at 1401 Jones St. is ready next spring. The library’s administrative offices and genealogy and history collection will be relocated to 3020 S. 84th St. We understand that these changes will be challenging for some, but we also know that we get to take the memories we’ve made at W. Dale Clark Library with us when we go, and that the library’s new spaces will provide an opportunity to make new memories that will find their own special places in our hearts. Visit omahalibrary.org for dates, hours, and the most current updates about your library’s facilities projects.