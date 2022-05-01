Laura Marlane: Saying goodbye to W. Dale Clark Library is not the end of the story

Omaha Public Library is currently working on several facilities changes that will develop over the next several months and years. While change can be challenging, the benefits we will reap as a community when these projects come to fruition is tremendous!

We will soon say goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library building at 215 S. 15th St. While this move is bittersweet for many who work in and love that space, it will allow OPL to grow and take a step into the future. In preparation for the move, OPL staff meet regularly with Noddle Companies representatives who are overseeing the remodel of the new downtown branch at 1401 Jones St., and the renovations of a new library administrative building at 3020 S. 84th St. The 84th Street location will also serve as a public research space for OPL’s historic and genealogical collections.

OPL Facilities Manager Linda Miles has spent countless hours creating a building inventory and outlining the square footage needed to house everyone and everything currently residing at the W. Dale Clark Library. This work and many other considerations help to inform design of the new spaces with architectural guidance from HDR. Our priority is to make the transition as seamless as possible for library patrons.

A potential new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets is also getting a lot of buzz. OPL staff have been and will continue to be involved as we envision this space in partnership with the City of Omaha, Do Space, Heritage Omaha, and the Omaha Public Library Foundation.

In April, stakeholder meetings, individual interviews with community partners, and a community open house were held to obtain public input on this project. Margaret Sullivan Studio facilitated the events to encourage participants to dream big. OPL previously worked with Sullivan in 2019 to develop a vision for a new OPL branch in southwest Omaha.

OPL staff members have toured other libraries as inspiration for the central library project. Elizabeth Johnson, OPL’s senior manager of operations, visited an academic library at North Carolina State University to learn more about technology that stores, tracks, and retrieves library materials. Stacy Lickteig, OPL’s senior manager of branches, visited public libraries in Calgary, Canada, and Oslo, Norway. The large and impressive buildings she visited serve as examples of libraries that combine access to information with beautiful and welcoming spaces.

There are many moving pieces right now — too many for me to share in this article. We are committed to keeping the community informed of what is happening and how you can be involved. Find the most current information about these projects at omahalibrary.org/facilities-projects. You may also visit cityofomaha.org/library-news-and-updates and omahacentrallibrary.org for more insight.

Change can be difficult, especially when it is happening to beloved spaces that hold great meaning for you. Libraries have always been special places for me — places that move my spirit. I am confident that OPL’s new facilities will be amazing, and that you will love these new spaces, too.