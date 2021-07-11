Learn a second language with Mango through the Omaha Public Library

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Have you ever wanted to learn another language but were intimidated by the prospect, or didn’t know where to start? Maybe you learned a second language in high school or college and want to refresh your skills. The Omaha Public Library can help.

Mango Languages online learning program is a valuable language learning tool available through omahalibrary.org.

Mango Languages teaches practical conversation and cultural awareness for more than 70 of the world’s most popular languages including English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and even “Pirate.”

It’s fun, easy and incredibly effective for travelers of all kinds, and those who have a curiosity and desire to learn. Mango uses real-life situations and actual conversations to more effectively teach a new language.

By listening to and repeating after material designed from native conversations, language students learn not only the individual words and phrases, but also how they’re used in practical situations and conversations. This goes beyond learning grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary and conjugation — it teaches how to communicate.