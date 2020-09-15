Lesser-known wonders are highlight of a Southwest U.S. road trip that’s largely spontaneous

Another popular tourist spot in the area is Horseshoe Bend. If you have a fear of heights, this is not a place for you. The short hike from the highway takes you to the cliffs where the Colorado River carved through giant red rock. Unlike the Grand Canyon with its guardrails to keep you safe, Horseshoe Bend has no protective features. Tourists can stand right on the edge of steep cliffs to view the river far, far below. It still makes me shudder looking back at the photos of us sitting on the edge with our feet dangling over the side.

The highlight of our trip came later that afternoon on a hike to Skylight Arch, just across the border in Utah. Finding the trailhead was the hardest part — there are no paved roads, no signs and no parking lots offering a clue. We learned some valuable life lessons in search of the arch. First, a Chevy Malibu is not designed for off-road driving in the desert. Second, Tripadvisor reviews are not 100% reliable — that’s why we posted our own a few days later.