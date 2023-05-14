Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Did you know that you can borrow downloadable books, audiobooks and magazines from Omaha Public Library? Enjoy thousands of popular titles by simply installing the “Libby, by OverDrive” app to your phone, tablet or eReader device.

Once you have installed and opened the app, you will be prompted with questions that will guide you to Omaha Public Library’s collection of available titles. Search for Omaha Public Library by name, or let the app guess your library based on your location. Once you’ve selected the library, enter your library card number and PIN. Now you’re ready to begin searching for your favorite titles. Enter titles into a search engine, or explore titles using a variety of menus. For example, you can search by popular titles, what’s currently available, or what’s new in the collection.

The Libby app has many convenient features. Set your preferences for format (e.g., book vs. audiobook), language, audience, availability and more, so you’re only searching for what you want, rather than the entire collection. View all of your loans and holds on a single shelf.

Download books, audiobooks and magazines for offline reading, or stream them to save space on your device. Sample any book with a tap, and tag titles to help you remember them, such as “loved,” “hated,” “book club,” “school,” or whatever you like. Positions, bookmarks, and notes are kept in sync across your devices. You may also track your reading history in the “Activity” tab.

The best part about borrowing digital books, audiobooks or magazines is that there’s no need to return them. When your time has expired, the title disappears from your list of borrowed items. The Libby app is designed to help simplify and bring joy to digital borrowing and reading. Get started today!

Visit omahalibrary.org to learn more.