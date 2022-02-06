Library executive director: 'Dreaming big for the future'

My first job as a library director was for my hometown library. The budget was modest, to say the least. If I wanted anything for the library that the budget couldn’t cover, I had to find a way to pay for it.
At one point, a local nonprofit reached out to offer English classes to the community, and needed $5,000 to fund the program. Our small city’s population was more than 60% Hispanic, and there was a real need for English language skills. I made an appointment with the president of the local bank, and explained how the program would benefit families in the city, providing the language skills to help people find jobs, read with their children, and become more involved and engaged citizens.
Would the bank help support this program? They agreed to contribute $2,500 to the project, the largest single gift they’d ever given to the library, and the city provided the remaining funds to launch the program.
This was one of my first experiences with the powerful impact of public/private partnerships: Local donors working with a government department to successfully meet a community need.
Andrew Carnegie, long considered the patron saint of libraries, is an iconic example of one of the biggest and most successful public/private partnerships for public libraries. Carnegie offered funds to communities that could demonstrate the need for libraries and commit to sustained funding of them. He funded the construction of over 1,600 public libraries in the U.S., with nearly 800 of them still in use today.
Omaha Public Library has a long history of working with donors to provide resources and services outside the scope of its annual budget. The Friends of OPL and the OPL Foundation are nonprofits that fundraise for OPL, and have been for decades. The Friends group primarily generates funds through book sales at W. Clarke Swanson branch. Their efforts help to pay for partnership passes, staff scholarships, and special programs like the Jane Austen Tea and Virginia Frank Memorial Writing Contest. The Foundation focuses on large projects, such as access to the Omaha World-Herald archives and a renovated children’s space at Charles B. Washington branch. They raised over $180,000 in early 2020 to help supplement digital collections when COVID closed OPL to the public; and fully funded a pop-up bookmobile that is currently being built and should be available by the end of this year.
Donor support for OPL does not only come through the Friends and Foundation. The relationship between OPL and Heritage Omaha is a perfect example. More than a decade ago, people in libraries and the philanthropic community began to discuss the impact that a collaboration could have for OPL and the community we serve.
That conversation has led us to now, where we are exploring the potential for a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets. We’re hopeful that OPL will have the opportunity to offer the library services that our patrons expect and deserve, and much-needed technology, in an accessible and beautiful space for people to learn, create, and change their lives.