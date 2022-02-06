Library executive director: 'Dreaming big for the future'

My first job as a library director was for my hometown library. The budget was modest, to say the least. If I wanted anything for the library that the budget couldn’t cover, I had to find a way to pay for it.

At one point, a local nonprofit reached out to offer English classes to the community, and needed $5,000 to fund the program. Our small city’s population was more than 60% Hispanic, and there was a real need for English language skills. I made an appointment with the president of the local bank, and explained how the program would benefit families in the city, providing the language skills to help people find jobs, read with their children, and become more involved and engaged citizens.

Would the bank help support this program? They agreed to contribute $2,500 to the project, the largest single gift they’d ever given to the library, and the city provided the remaining funds to launch the program.

This was one of my first experiences with the powerful impact of public/private partnerships: Local donors working with a government department to successfully meet a community need.