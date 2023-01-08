Library's Grab and Go bags, book bundles good for busy readers

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Busy parents and caretakers do not always have time to browse the shelves to select books for their babies and toddlers. Omaha Public Library’s youth services staff want to help and are introducing Grab and Go bags that contain three high-quality books for patrons to grab, check out, and go.

Look for the blue Grab and Go carts the next time you visit your local branch. Lavender bags for babies contain board books; and blue bags for preschool-age children contain picture books. To borrow, simply place the whole bag on the self-check machine, or take it to the circulation desk to check out all three books at once.

Grab and Go bags containing books in Spanish are available at select locations.

Patrons of any age or reading level who are interested in receiving an assortment of books based on a particular theme or interest may request a book bundle — curated using information you provide through an online form and what is available on the shelves. Once assembled, your book bundle will be sent to your preferred location.

Learn more about Grab and Go bags and book bundles at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

Omaha World-Herald best videos of 2022