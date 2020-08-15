Masks can save a life and support your favorite team or cause, too

The medical-grade mask didn’t quite go with Jen Weinlaub’s wedding finery.
“It is a giant, cone-shaped monstrosity,” she said.
But because the groom at the small wedding she was attending is high-risk, the Omahan didn’t want to take any chances.
So to help keep everyone else safe and still look good, Weinlaub created a bandanna-style mask that coordinated with her velvet corset top and flowing skirt and wore it over the medical-grade version.
“The shape still looked to be inspired by Tim Burton,” she said. “The scarf hid the shape, but all said, it was very hot.”
She was afraid it was over the top, but friends loved the look.
Masks, even before becoming mandatory in Douglas County to help contain the spread of COVID-19, have become a fashion and in many cases a social statement.
Fans clamored to obtain the same simple floral-print mask worn recently by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and future queen of England. House speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced the “Nancy Effect” by coordinating her mask and outfit.
Beyond fashion, people are expressing themselves or causes they support with their face wear, from Black Lives Matter to Saving the Dolphins.
Carol Zuegner, an associate professor of journalism and department chair at Creighton University, has an “America Needs Journalists” mask for the start of classes.
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has a mask with a giraffe motif.
“Our guests love anything with the zoo’s name on it,’’ said Dennis Pate, president and CEO. “As you might guess, they are very proud of our zoo as one of the world’s best and love showing off our name.”
At the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, a number of artists represented in its collection have made masks in their signature styles as a part of a 2020 collection representing the pandemic and the social unrest of this year.
Fans can support their favorite schools and athletic teams, too. Creighton, Nebraska and UNO followers can happily display their school colors, just on their faces. Even high schools have gotten in on the action.
Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen, whose two daughters are the fourth generation in his family to attend Central High School, proudly wears his Eagles mask at city council meetings. Fellow councilman Vinny Palermo has one from Omaha South.
“We’ve had a friendly rivalry ever since the recent state basketball championship,” Festersen said.
Omaha Visitor Center ambassadors wear Visit Omaha masks as they provide curbside service to visitors looking for information about the area. They’re available at the site for anyone who would like to wear one.
“We have sent Visit Omaha masks to meeting planners as a fun way to stay in touch and to keep Omaha top of mind as planners consider a location for meetings and events,” said Tracie McPherson, director of communications.
