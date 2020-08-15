Masks can save a life and support your favorite team or cause, too

The medical-grade mask didn’t quite go with Jen Weinlaub’s wedding finery.

“It is a giant, cone-shaped monstrosity,” she said.

But because the groom at the small wedding she was attending is high-risk, the Omahan didn’t want to take any chances.

So to help keep everyone else safe and still look good, Weinlaub created a bandanna-style mask that coordinated with her velvet corset top and flowing skirt and wore it over the medical-grade version.

“The shape still looked to be inspired by Tim Burton,” she said. “The scarf hid the shape, but all said, it was very hot.”

She was afraid it was over the top, but friends loved the look.

Masks, even before becoming mandatory in Douglas County to help contain the spread of COVID-19, have become a fashion and in many cases a social statement.

Fans clamored to obtain the same simple floral-print mask worn recently by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and future queen of England. House speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced the “Nancy Effect” by coordinating her mask and outfit.