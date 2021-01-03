Maud's best chance for a comeback lies with Hollywood

This weekend you can watch young Maude and old Maud.

“Shadow in the Cloud,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Maude Garrett, a World War II pilot who encounters a horrific presence on a B-17 flight, had its VOD premier Jan. 1. “Elizabeth Is Missing,” with Glenda Jackson as Maud Horsham, a widow with Alzheimer’s disease investigating why her best friend vanished, debuts today on PBS’s “Masterpiece.”

Maud is a medieval form of Matilda, a Germanic name linking words for “power” and “battle.” Brought to England by Norman conquerors, it was best known through Empress Matilda (1102-1167), daughter of King Henry I, whose title came from her first marriage to Holy Roman Emperor Henry V.

When Henry I died in 1135, he wanted his daughter to be Queen. The English weren’t ready to accept a woman monarch, so a civil war between Matilda and her cousin Stephen ensued. This was settled in 1153 by declaring Stephen king, but making Matilda’s son Henry Plantagenet his heir.

Though official records called her Matilda, in everyday English she was Empress Maud. Around 1380, “Matilda” was the fourth commonest woman’s name in English records, but was still “Maud” in spoken English.