MeToo activist Tarana Burke to speak at Women’s Fund of Omaha's annual event

Tarana Burke, activist, author and founder of the #MeToo movement, will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Fund of Omaha’s Lead the Change annual celebration on Oct. 28.
Limited seating and safety precautions will be in place for when Burke shares her story of creating the international movement that supports survivors of sexual assault.
A sexual assault survivor herself, Burke is now executive director of the Me Too organization. Last month, she released her memoir, “Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement.”
“I finished her book this morning, and it was powerful,” said Jill Heggen, communications director of the Women’s Fund.
At the event, the Women’s Fund will celebrate its recent 30th anniversary and recognize local nonprofits with grants to support programs that make a positive impact on the lives of women and girls. Virtual tickets are available.
College Possible receives grant
College Possible was recently awarded a $21,000 one-year grant by the United Way of the Midlands.
It will allow the organization to serve 600 students at nine high schools in six school districts within the Omaha metro area as well as 1,400 students on 63 college and university campuses in Nebraska and across the nation.
College Possible focuses on the unseen college degree divide, influenced by race and income, not by talent or interest.
The organization will use the grant to make college admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds through an intensive curriculum of coaching and support.
In 2020, 100% of the students the group supported were accepted into a four-year college or university.
“College Possible’s focus on college access and success is ideally connected to the financial stability challenges faced by families underrepresented in our workforce. The opportunity to partner with United Way in addressing barriers and creating strategies of impact is an incredible endorsement of our shared efforts” said Arvin Frazier, executive director of College Possible.
New Face at Omaha Press Club
Viv and John Ewing, community leaders for almost 40 years, were honored by the Omaha Press Club as the 165th Face on the Barroom Floor.
Viv Ewing, Ph.D., is vice president of development at Children’s Square U.S.A., a nonprofit that cares for children and families in need by teaching skills to provide hope and opportunity.
Since 2007, John Ewing has served as Douglas County treasurer after a 24-year career as deputy Omaha police chief.
The caricature of the couple was drawn by Omaha artist Wayne Sealy, who has been drawing faces for the Omaha Press Club since 2019.
Milestone anniversary for Elmwood Pharmacy
Elmwood Pharmacy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Jeff and Laura Kilborn are the owners of the pharmacy, which began in the old Wohlners store at 52nd and Leavenworth Streets and then moved next door to 808 S. 52nd St.
Jeff Kilborn said there’s a lot of challenges facing independent pharmacies, just as with any small business. But they take pride in their work and try to go out of their way to help their customers.
One of those efforts is through their compliance packaging, which packs medications in easy-to-use bubble packs. That allows people to manage their medications better and stay independent longer. They also deliver.
“I’ve been a pharmacist for 30 years, and 25 years of it has been on this same corner,” Kilborn said. “I like the challenge of trying to make a difference.”
Faith and Blue Weekend
All Saints Episcopal Church is working with the Omaha Police Department on the national Faith and Blue Weekend.
The Oct. 10 event is to reinforce the connections between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve through the reach of houses of worship.
All Saints is partnering with the northeast and southeast precincts of the Omaha Police Department, Church of the Resurrection, St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church, and Trinity Lutheran Church.
A free hot dog cookout will be held at Miller Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Free root beer floats will be given out at St. Martin of Tours from noon to 2. Go to allsaintsomaha.org/faithandblue for more information.
The Rev. Keith Winton, assistant rector at All Saints, invites all to come to the event.
“Communities are stronger and safer when residents and law enforcement professionals can relate as ordinary people with shared values, hopes, and dreams,” he said. “We are all part of this Omaha community, and community is built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. We’re working to build that with this fun event.”
Events held by Prison Fellowship
Todd Pierce, founder of Riding High Ministries, recently made an appearance at two Hope Events held by Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners and their families.
The events were held at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women near York and the Omaha Correctional Center.
Prison Fellowship says “prisoners find respite from the challenges of prison life and a safe place to encounter Christ” at its Hope Events, which feature a variety of inspirational speakers and musicians.
K9 Officer Sonic is hard at work
The Valley Police Department raised the funds it needed, and Officer James Deemer and K9 Officer Sonic are out working together.
They’ve completed their training and are helping any agency that requests them. Sonic is used to search vehicles for drugs, track lost people and apprehend suspects.
“We are continuing to excel in our duties,” Deemer said.
The department had started a GoFundMe to purchase a vehicle equipped for Sonic. Buying the used vehicle and equipping it with a computer and radio cost $36,000.
The equipment is now being installed at Jones Automotive.
“We have obviously raised the funds to purchase Sonic and the vehicle. We continue to accept donations towards his food and veterinarian care,” Deemer said.
