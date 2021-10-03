MeToo activist Tarana Burke to speak at Women’s Fund of Omaha's annual event

Viv Ewing, Ph.D., is vice president of development at Children’s Square U.S.A., a nonprofit that cares for children and families in need by teaching skills to provide hope and opportunity.

Since 2007, John Ewing has served as Douglas County treasurer after a 24-year career as deputy Omaha police chief.

The caricature of the couple was drawn by Omaha artist Wayne Sealy, who has been drawing faces for the Omaha Press Club since 2019.

Milestone anniversary for Elmwood Pharmacy

Elmwood Pharmacy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Jeff and Laura Kilborn are the owners of the pharmacy, which began in the old Wohlners store at 52nd and Leavenworth Streets and then moved next door to 808 S. 52nd St.

Jeff Kilborn said there’s a lot of challenges facing independent pharmacies, just as with any small business. But they take pride in their work and try to go out of their way to help their customers.

One of those efforts is through their compliance packaging, which packs medications in easy-to-use bubble packs. That allows people to manage their medications better and stay independent longer. They also deliver.