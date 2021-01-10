More than 1,000 cards give Omaha Santa a wonderful Christmas

It ended up being one of the best Christmases ever for Omaha’s favorite Santa.

Lynn Hendrix didn’t get to man his usual post at Regency Court after contracting COVID-19. Jackie, his wife of 57 years, died in June and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer around the same time.

The family requested that families who had visited Mr. and Mrs. Claus over the years cheer him up with a card.

His son, Chip Hendrix, said the response has been amazing and heartwarming.

“There must be over 1,000 cards,’’ he said. “It’s humbling to see all the love that has been returned to our dad and all the pictures people included with years of their kids coming to see him.’’

Cards have arrived from several states, from as far away as Maine and Hawaii. Some included funds to help with medical bills. One package had a blanket with a picture of the couple dressed in their Christmas finery.

Chip Hendrix said the cards have lifted his dad’s spirits and helped with his recovery.

“He’s doing great and getting better everyday,’’ he said. “It’s helped our whole family.’’