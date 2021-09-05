Mulhall's, Keep Omaha Beautiful work together to encourage residents to plant trees

Using a palette of roughly 20 species native to the Great Plains, the Trees for Omaha program aims to improve the diversity of the city’s tree canopy while making it more resilient to a variety of threats, including future storm damage.

Since its launch in the spring of 2018, Trees for Omaha has planted 2,582 native trees in nearly 70 parks and other public spaces around the city. Not one was lost in the storm, according to Christopher Stratman, executive director of Keep Omaha Beautiful.

What began as a response to the destructive emerald ash borer beetle will now include efforts to replace some of the trees lost from the storm.

“In addition to addressing public parks, trails, and other spaces that have lost trees due to emerald ash borer, starting in the spring of 2022, we will also address parks that lost substantial numbers of trees due to the July 10th storm,” Stratman said.

Mulhall’s is encouraging members of the community to help revitalize Omaha’s urban forest by supporting the Trees for Omaha initiative or planting new trees on their own property this fall.