National Library Week: What do you love about your library?

Today marks the first day of National Library Week, a more than 60-year-old celebration of libraries and all they do for the communities they serve.

This year’s theme, “Connect with Your Library,” recognizes that libraries are places to connect with everything from online classes and learning tools, to computer time needed to work on a school report, apply for a job, or file taxes.

They are also places to check out the latest bestseller or movie release, or to make social connections, as parents and children often do during daily storytimes. There are so many ways people use libraries, it would be impossible to name them all!

National Library Week stemmed from the desire to promote the value of reading nationwide after a 1955 Gallup poll revealed that adults were reading less and spending more of their time and money on “televisions, radios, and even musical instruments.”

Current studies show that the average American reads 12 books per year, and that reading increased significantly during the first year of the pandemic.

While statistics about reading are interesting, individual stories help to truly illustrate the importance of the library in people’s daily lives. Omaha Public Library hears from library patrons every day who share how the library, in big ways and small, has made an impact on them personally.

A grandmother who frequents Millard Branch recently checked out a zoo pass through OPL’s Partnership Pass Program and expressed how excited she was to take her grandson to the zoo. She had not seen him in two years because of COVID and was very much looking forward to spending time with him again doing something they would both enjoy.

Another patron sent a note letting us know how much he appreciates the Homebound Services program, which allows him to get library books delivered to his door. “I am an old guy who is housebound,” he wrote, “and the books you send add to my quality of life. Thank you very much for your kindness and consideration.”

Library staff also have a profound impact. A local teacher requested a book bundle for her class and was so impressed with the staff person who helped her; she sent flowers and a note! “Elly went above and beyond to help me gather potential materials for my high school English classes,” she shared. “I am so grateful for this service and have been bragging about it to everyone who will listen.”

There are so many more heartwarming stories like these about the impact of libraries, revealing that a library is many things to its community: A safe place to spend time without the expectation of spending money; a provider of materials and resources to help people learn, grow and be inspired; and a welcoming space with knowledgeable staff to help connect you with the information you need every day.

What do you love about your library? Celebrate National Library Week by visiting your favorite library branch and sharing your library love at omahalibrary.org/share-your-story, or by tagging #omahalibrary on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.