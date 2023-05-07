A community library “is a cross between an emergency exit, a life-raft and a festival,” British author Caitlin Moran wrote in an anthology of authors’ love letters to books and libraries. “They are cathedrals of the mind; hospitals of the soul; theme parks of the imagination. On a cold rainy island, they are the only sheltered public spaces where you are not a consumer, but a citizen instead.”

In this poignant reflection, Moran celebrates the freedom of ideas and information, and underscores the important need libraries fulfill in their communities.

For downtown residents and visitors who have patiently waited for a new space to accommodate their library needs through access to books, resources, information, and more — the time is drawing near!

The impetus for a new downtown branch (and closure of W. Dale Clark Library) was an updated Library Facilities Plan introduced in 2017. In November 2021, discussion turned to action, and work began on plans to renovate a century-old building into a full-service library branch.

Originally the site of the David Cole Creamery, the building at 1401 Jones St. was designed by renowned Omaha architect John Latenser in 1912. When it closed in 1940, the building was renovated into cold storage, and later operated as an auto parts supply business before being sold to investors in 2013. After years of vacancy, it was initially difficult to imagine what the space could become, or foretell the transformation that would take place over the next 18 months.

Omaha public library staff worked closely with HDR, Margaret Sullivan Studio and Noddle Companies, using patron feedback to design a space that would best meet the needs of the downtown community. What they accomplished — along with the amazing teams from Ronco Construction, White Lotus Group, and many other contractors who contributed to the project — is nothing short of breathtaking.

While definitely a 21st century library, the new design pays homage to the history of the building with original exposed ceiling beams, brick and ceramic tile. Visitors will notice large, beautiful new windows, which fill the space with natural light, and an open floor plan that includes moveable shelves and furnishings to help make the space as flexible as possible.

The library also includes three meeting rooms and five study rooms. The children’s space features cozy reading nooks, as well as a fun story house for children to explore and play. The second floor offers space for teens and a reading room. Public computers and open study spaces are available throughout the branch, as well as seating for people to meet and chat.

So many people were involved in helping to make all of this possible, and we are truly grateful to every one of them. Mayor Jean Stothert and her economic development team found the space and initiated this project. HDR, Margaret Sullivan Studio, Noddle Companies, Ronco Construction, and White Lotus Group worked to help create a vision for this incredible new branch and bring it to life. Local artists contributed works that inspire imagination and encourage exploration. Omaha Public Library’s board of trustees advocated on behalf of the library, and the resilience and dedication of our staff members helped get us to opening day.

Please join us for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the downtown branch on May 21 at 12:30 p.m. Celebrate the new branch by attending a storytime, participating in a scavenger hunt to help get acquainted with the space, and much more. Details are available at omahalibrary.org.

The Omaha public library looks forward to its next chapter serving downtown Omaha and hopes you find your place in the downtown branch.

— Laura Marlane is the Executive Director of Omaha Public Library.