New strategic plan will provide a roadmap for Omaha Public Library

This month, the Omaha Public Library’s board of trustees will review a draft of a new strategic plan. The library’s previous strategic plan is more than a decade old, and a lot has changed in our community since then. The past two years alone have upended everyone’s sense of normalcy, making it a good time to reevaluate how OPL addresses what our community wants and needs from its libraries.

Strategic planning aligns community needs and library services to help create a roadmap for library services over the next five years. And, if there’s one thing we’ve learned by living and working through a pandemic, the path we create has to be flexible enough to handle other challenges that will inevitably come along the way.

At the request of OPL’s board of trustees, the strategic planning process began in February 2021. The library hired a consultant to help facilitate internal and community conversations. In June 2021, teams of library staff conducted internal analyses of the library’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT). Five public forums took place in October 2021, including a special forum to obtain feedback from the library board, OPL Foundation and Friends of OPL. Surveys were available online and in library branches to help library leadership learn what community members value most about their libraries and what services they’d like to see offered in the future.

Respondents expressed that service at OPL is just fine the way it is, and also that OPL needs significant change. While this communication seems at odds, it motivates OPL staff to find solutions to accommodate the need for traditional library services that people expect and deserve, as well as technology features and flexibility to allow for future success.

One comment that has been consistent in every survey OPL has conducted over the past 20 years is the request for more materials. In the most recent survey, 94% of respondents indicated that they valued materials the most of all library offerings.

“We love being surrounded by books … Don’t lose the physical books!”

“Please add to your digital book collection. Sometimes the wait for books is very long!”

People also shared thoughts about other resources and services they would like to see in their library, including makerspaces, and equipment to create podcasts, record music or host Zoom meetings. There were requests for library meeting and study rooms to allow for collaborative co-working spaces; and an expansion of collections to include nontraditional items for check out such as gardening tools, cake pans, musical instruments and video games.

My team and I hear and consider all of this feedback and use it to help develop goals and objectives for the new strategic plan. Once approved by the library board, the plan will be shared at omahalibrary.org for our community to see.

As we work on the plan going forward, there will be quarterly reviews so we can make adjustments along the way.

I am beyond grateful to everyone who took the time to share their input, and encourage continued feedback about what patrons want and need from their library. It’s clear that we live in a community that is passionate about libraries, and we look forward to implementing a plan designed with our community in mind.