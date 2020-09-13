Off-season adventures: Grand Canyon seems even more stunning without peak travel crowds

Visiting the Grand Canyon has always been on my bucket list. I finally checked it off in February.
While only part of Grand Canyon National Park is open for off-peak travel, winter may be the best time to visit. I’ll gladly take the lack of crowds, cooler temperatures and snow-covered trails. I only wish I had packed a pair of Yaktrax for traction on the rocks.
The Grand Canyon South Rim, which is open year-round, is easily accessible from Phoenix (229 miles) or Las Vegas (279 miles), the closest major airports.
Day 1
Phoenix to Sedona, 117 miles; Sedona to Williams, 59 miles
Taking an early morning direct flight out of Omaha put my husband and I in Phoenix before 9 a.m., leaving us a full day to explore. We rented a car and headed north to Sedona. Our first stop was Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village where we spent the morning browsing art galleries, jewelry stores and specialty shops. My favorite was the Renee Taylor Gallery sculpture garden.
We had lunch at El Rincon Mexican restaurant in the shopping village. The menu featured a blend of traditional Mexican and native Navajo dishes. The restaurant wasn’t very big, but it offered both indoor and outdoor seating. We split one of the house specialties, Navajo Pizza with hand-rolled sopapilla crust. It was topped with refried beans, chiles, vegetables and cheese. It was different from anything I’ve ever eaten — in a yummy way.
Next stop was the Chapel of the Holy Cross, a Roman Catholic chapel built into the picturesque red buttes on Coconino National Forest land southeast of Sedona. Opened in 1956, the chapel cost $300,000 and required a special-use permit to be built. The architecture has a uniquely modern feel, despite its age. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Christmas and Easter. The trek from the small parking area to the chapel is a steep climb; volunteers in golf carts circulate for anyone needing a lift.
From Sedona, we drove to Williams and checked into the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel. Our room package included breakfast and dinner in the buffet-style restaurant and a train ride into the national park. The food was good, but if it hadn’t been included, we probably would have dined elsewhere for the price.
Day 2
Train to Grand Canyon; Williams to Page, 163 miles
The Grand Canyon Railway began carrying passengers to the South Rim in 1901, but the popularity of automobiles shuttered the service in 1968. Operations were restored in 1989, decreasing South Rim traffic by 5% each year (about 50,000 vehicles).
You can ride the Grand Canyon Railway even if you’re not a guest at the hotel. Prior to departure, there’s an Old West show — cheesy but entertaining.
There are six classes of service, from bench seating in the Pullman car to plush seats in the luxury parlor caboose (reserved for ages 16 and older). We chose the middling First Class option. Our assigned seats were comfortable and we had tons of leg room. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, too. At just over two hours each way, the train ride was the perfect chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery. The refurbished train cars — many dating to the 1920s to 1950s — all include restrooms.
Once we arrived at the park, we had about four hours to take in the majesty of the Grand Canyon. It was enough time to check out Lookout Studio, Kolb Studio, El Tovar Hotel, Hopi House and the Verkamps Visitor Center. We walked the Rim Trail from the Bright Angel Trailhead to Yavapai Point and Geology Museum and back. Dining options here are limited in the off-season; we packed a lunch so we didn’t waste precious time sitting inside a restaurant. If walking is an issue, there are bus tours to some points of interest for an additional fee (the service is closed through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns). If you want to spend more time in the park and can secure a hotel room there, you can ride the train to and from Williams on different days.
Back in Williams, we drove north to Page for the night, stopping in Flagstaff for a quick dinner. Another perk of traveling in the off-season: winter room rates at an exceptional value. Our one-night stay at the Page Best Western was $49, breakfast included. In peak season, the same room goes for $189 a night.
Day 3
Page to Lee’s Ferry and back, 90 miles
We had no plans for the first half of the day. The local tourism office was closed, so we pulled out our phones. Siri suggested Lee’s Ferry.
The trip — 10 minutes as the crow flies but 45 minutes by car — delivered us to the southern-most area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Lee’s Ferry is the only place for hundreds of miles where the Colorado River can be accessed on both sides. It was an important crossing for early settlers moving west.
While I loved seeing the Grand Canyon, I loved this spot by the river even more for the hiking, scenery and solitude.
Back in Page, we had a late lunch at the BirdHouse. The restaurant is a bit of a hole-in-the-wall. You order at the register and sit at one of the picnic tables. Your food is served in plastic baskets, but don’t let that fool you. This place has the best chicken strips — ever! They come in three varieties: original, spicy and honey butter with a side of your choice, including french fries, macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. We tried the spicy and honey butter versions with two sides of broccoli salad. Eating here is a must if you’re in the area.
Our planned adventure for the afternoon was a three-hour tour of Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend through Horseshoe Bend Tours. The outfitter limits tours to 25 people, but — another perk of off-season — our tour had only nine. Our guide, Trey, is native Navajo, and the slot canyons we toured were on his grandparents’ land. He shared tales of his childhood and played a native double flute in the middle of a canyon where the acoustics were amazing. After an hour in the slots, we had an incredible view of Horseshoe Bend from private land adjacent to the public viewing area — another benefit of the tour.
Day 4
Page to Phoenix, 273 miles
We had no scheduled plans, only to get to Phoenix by the end of the day. We enjoyed Lee’s Ferry so much that we headed back in that direction, and made an additional stop at Navajo Bridge.
Navajo Bridge is actually a pair of steel bridges spanning the Colorado River; the older bridge is for pedestrians, the newer one, for vehicles. When it was built in 1929, the Navajo Bridge was the tallest steel arch bridge in the United States. It has breathtaking views of the river, and we saw nearly a dozen California condors. Critically endangered, there are only 300 in the wild.
The entrance fee for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is good for seven days, so our return visit still applied. We walked among the balanced rocks between the park entrance and the river before continuing on to Phoenix to stay the night before an early flight home the next day.
