Off-season adventures: Grand Canyon seems even more stunning without peak travel crowds

Once we arrived at the park, we had about four hours to take in the majesty of the Grand Canyon. It was enough time to check out Lookout Studio, Kolb Studio, El Tovar Hotel, Hopi House and the Verkamps Visitor Center. We walked the Rim Trail from the Bright Angel Trailhead to Yavapai Point and Geology Museum and back. Dining options here are limited in the off-season; we packed a lunch so we didn’t waste precious time sitting inside a restaurant. If walking is an issue, there are bus tours to some points of interest for an additional fee (the service is closed through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns). If you want to spend more time in the park and can secure a hotel room there, you can ride the train to and from Williams on different days.