Spring is coming, and it’s a great time to start new projects, or get back to some old ones. For the historically-minded, there is no better place for that than Omaha Public Library’s Genealogy & Local History Room, and no better time than this week.

National Genealogy Day is on March 11, and is a time dedicated to memorializing our families and recording their stories. Omaha Public Library and the Greater Omaha Genealogical Society (GOGS) have joined forces this year to celebrate family history for the entire week leading up to National Genealogy Day with open-house activities in the library’s new Genealogy & Local History Room at 3020 S. 84th St.

In honor of this week of activities, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declared March 5-11 as “Omaha Genealogy Week.” The proclamation recognizes the study of genealogy as one of the top hobbies in the United States and acknowledges local efforts to promote genealogy and the study of family history.

During Omaha Genealogy Week, visitors to the Genealogy & Local History Room are invited to familiarize themselves with the space, which is now home to the same great resources that library patrons enjoyed and utilized at the former W. Dale Clark Library. Enjoy scavenger hunts, history-themed button-making, puzzles, free genealogy charts and other giveaways (while supplies last), rotating displays of archival resources, door prizes, and more. See what a real Sanborn map atlas looks like, or leaf through an old Sears catalog; find your family in a 19th century county history or in local church records; learn how to use a microfilm scanner, browse city directories, or just enjoy socializing and networking with other researchers.

Every day this week, Greater Omaha Genealogical Society volunteers as well as expert library staff will be on hand to help researchers of all levels break down their genealogical brick walls, making good use of the library’s extensive genealogical and local history collections, and databases such as Ancestry Library Edition, MyHeritage Library Edition, and the Omaha World-Herald and Omaha Star digital archives. The library’s genealogy collection includes books, periodicals, microfilm, and archival materials spanning most of the United States and several other countries. Be prepared to get a sneak peek at some rare items from the archive.

This week is also an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the Greater Omaha Genealogical Society, a group which has provided strong support for the library’s genealogy department and local community members since its establishment in 1977, by organizing genealogy events, sponsoring speakers, undertaking indexing and other projects, and raising money for the library’s genealogy collection. Learn more at gogsne.org.

Though Omaha Genealogy Week provides multiple ways to engage with incredible research tools, many of these resources are available year-round. A quick visit to the Genealogy & Local History page of Omaha Public Library’s website (omahalibrary.org/genealogy-local-history) will introduce you to an extensive collection of digital archives featuring everything from photos to maps to menus. Learn about upcoming virtual events designed to help you advance your family research and learn about lesser-known bits of history. You can even find genealogy-related titles recently added to its collection.

Omaha Genealogy Week at Omaha Public Library will be a week of fun and discovery for family history enthusiasts of all ages and degrees of experience. Celebrate the discovery of the past with us today!