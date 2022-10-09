 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha library celebrates teens in October

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Celebrate TeenTober with Omaha Public Library. Every October, libraries nationwide celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services, and fuel passion and innovation for literacy skills in and outside the library.

Visit Omaha Public Library branches this October to participate in the month-long celebration. Check out the Teen Space, for kids ages 11-18, for fun program kits with TeenTober themes.

Literacy: A bookmark-design challenge. Winning designs will be printed and shared at library events.

Writing: Wreck this journal. Write, create and share your ideas in a community journal.

Technology & Gaming: Break-in bags. Try to “break-in” to one of our bags by solving puzzles, riddles and clues.

Art & Music: Mosaic sticker art. Complete a community art piece by adding stickers to a “color by number” poster.

“We are ecstatic to bring this type of programming to our teens in Omaha and Douglas County,” said Nancy Novotny, Omaha Public Library youth and family services manager. “We are committed to providing materials and services to our teens and connecting them with community partners to help them learn new skills, discover their interests, and fuel their passions outside of the classroom.”

For more ways to engage in TeenTober, check out the library’s digital resources at omahalibrary.org/teens or your neighborhood branch. Participate in a program, learn more about the zine collection, read an eBook or audiobook on the Libby app, stream a movie using Kanopy, or listen to music via Freegal.

Omaha Public Library's Recommended Reads

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, OPL staff have recommended some titles by or about civil rights leaders, movements and efforts. 

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21, and Omaha Public Library staff have recommended some winter or cold-weather-related selections to cozy up with this season.

